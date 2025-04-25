Left Menu

Jaissle Urges Al-Ahli Against Complacency in Crucial Quarter-Final

Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle cautions his team against complacency ahead of their Asian Champions League quarter-final clash against Buriram United. Despite being favorites, Jaissle emphasizes staying vigilant in the match held in Jeddah, aiming to advance to the semi-finals and meet fan expectations.

Updated: 25-04-2025 17:11 IST
Al-Ahli's head coach Matthias Jaissle has cautioned his players against complacency as his team prepares to face Buriram United in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals in Jeddah.

Despite being heavily favored with a star-studded squad including Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, and Franck Kessie, Jaissle stresses the need for vigilance. He warns that underestimating any team at this stage could be detrimental.

The match, set to be a sell-out at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, carries high expectations from Al-Ahli's fanbase. Meanwhile, Buriram United coach Osmar Loss views this match as critical to evaluate the potential of his squad on a continental scale.

