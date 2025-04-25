Hyderabad Edges Ahead: Cummins Opts to Bowl First Against CSK

In a thrilling IPL matchup, Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday. This strategic move set the stage for a gripping encounter.

Hyderabad revamped their playing XI by bringing in Mohammed Shami and Kamindu Mendis to beef up their bowling lineup. On the other hand, a tactical decision by CSK saw Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda being introduced into the team, replacing Rachin Ravindra and Vijay Shankar, to strengthen their gameplay.

The lineups have piqued the interest of fans, as both teams present a mix of young talent and experienced players, promising an electrifying game.

