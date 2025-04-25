Tanush Kotian Joins Punjab Kings: A Strategic Spin Move

In a strategic move, Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been welcomed by Punjab Kings as a net bowler midway through the IPL season after going unsold in the auction. The 26-year-old rolled up his sleeves, joining the nets and sharing insights with spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi.

Punjab Kings, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, and Praveen Dubey in their spin arsenal, aim to counter teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, who boast mystery spinners such as Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Kotian's orthodox off-spin adds depth and variety to their preparations.

Kotian's noteworthy domestic performance, instrumental in Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy win, underscores the value of local talent. His addition signifies the increasing importance of seasoned domestic players in the league, emblematic of cricket's intricate connections, as PBKS gears up for crucial matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)