Angad Cheema Soars to Lead at Kapil Dev Golf Tournament

Angad Cheema shot an impressive eight-under 64 to lead the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational 2025. With a total score of 14-under 130, Cheema moved up from tied fourth to first after the second round. Abhinav Lohan and Khalin Joshi also displayed strong performances in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:53 IST
Angad Cheema

Angad Cheema of Chandigarh showcased top form with a flawless eight-under 64, securing a one-shot lead with a total of 14-under 130 during round two of the prestigious Rs 2 crore Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 golf tournament at the scenic Prestige Golfshire Club on Friday.

Starting the day three shots off the lead, Cheema capitalized on his momentum by hitting six birdies on the front-nine and adding two more on the back-nine, demonstrating precision by making 17 greens in regulation.

Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan closed the day in second place with an impressive 65, while Khalin Joshi and young talent Saptak Talwar delivered exceptional rounds, adding excitement to the high-stakes competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

