Solidarity in Motion: Sundays on Cycle Postponed

The Sundays on Cycle event, initially set for April 27 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, has been rescheduled to May 25, 2025. This decision follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday, resulting in 26 civilian casualties. The Sports Authority of India announced the postponement as a sign of respect for the victims and their grieving families.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle, a fitness campaign launched in December by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims to promote health, unity, and national harmony. Postponing the event aligns with the sentiment of national mourning currently gripping the country.

The terror attack occurred in Baisaran Valley, near Pahalgam, a popular destination for tourists. The incident has cast a shadow over the holiday season, galvanizing the country to stand in solidarity and remembrance during this troubled time.

(With inputs from agencies.)