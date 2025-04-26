Left Menu

CSK's Struggles: A Wake-up Call and a Learning Curve, Says Rayudu

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu discusses Chennai Super Kings' struggles in the IPL, highlighting it as a learning phase. He believes CSK must evolve and build a new team, noting standout performances amid challenges. Changes are viewed as trial runs, with limited player retention expected for the next season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:07 IST
MS Dhoni. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing season of struggles for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has labeled the challenges faced by the team as a poignant learning curve. Speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Rayudu remarked that the team's current plight, marked by just two wins in nine matches, serves as a crucial lesson on the importance of constant evolution in the dynamic world of cricket.

Rayudu emphasized that complacency can rapidly lead to downfall, pointing out that even seasoned veterans like MS Dhoni are aware of the shifting landscape of the game and are already strategizing for the future. He highlighted the emergence of promising talents like Brevis and Mhatre as positives amidst the team's current form, urging the squad to return to the basics and maintain humility.

The former CSK player further analyzed the batting lineup's struggles, suggesting that the recent changes in the squad are part of a long-term strategy. With trials underway, Rayudu speculated that only a handful of players might secure spots in the next season. He also commented on the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) resounding victory over CSK, a match that underscored CSK's lagging performance, as SRH climbed the standings, while CSK remained at the bottom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

