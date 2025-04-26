Left Menu

Rinku Singh Backs 300-Run Possibility in IPL: A New Era of Power Hitting

Rinku Singh, a standout batter for Kolkata Knight Riders, believes the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on the brink of surpassing the 300-run mark in an innings. Emphasizing IPL's evolution, Singh cites past high-scoring matches and his experiences learning from senior players to highlight this emerging possibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:27 IST
Rinku Singh Backs 300-Run Possibility in IPL: A New Era of Power Hitting
Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion reflecting the evolving nature of cricket, Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders has voiced his belief that surpassing the 300-run mark in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings is no longer a distant dream. Speaking during an interview, Singh emphasized the league's intense focus on power hitting, suggesting that such a milestone is within reach.

Singh pointed to past matches as evidence of this progress. He recalled how the Punjab team successfully chased 262 runs and noted Sunrisers Hyderabad's close call with a score of 286 in their latest match. This only strengthens his conviction that breaching the 300-run threshold is an upcoming reality in IPL history.

Beyond team achievements, Singh shared personal insights into his preparation as a finisher, underscoring the importance of fitness and mental composure. Learning from senior players like Andre Russell, Singh continues to hone his skills, ensuring his contributions remain pivotal in this unpredictable league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025