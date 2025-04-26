KKR and PBKS Middle Order Struggles Amid IPL 2025 Season

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have faced significant challenges with their middle-order batting lineup. Both teams, currently contesting in their respective matches, are struggling with averages of 20.47 and 23.90 respectively, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Key player performances have been mixed. Angkrish Raghuvansi from PBKS has scored 197 runs at an impressive strike rate, whereas KKR's Venkatesh Iyer has yet to reach similar heights. Rinku Singh has amassed 133 runs, and Shashank Singh has shown potential with 158 runs, but KKR needs to clinch five wins in their remaining matches to secure a playoff berth.

The upcoming clash between KKR and PBKS is crucial, as both teams seek to advance in the tournament standings. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, must shift momentum at Eden Gardens to improve their seventh-place position, while PBKS sits in fifth place, needing only three wins for a playoff spot. The match is pivotal for both teams' chances in the IPL 2025 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)