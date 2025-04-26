KKR and PBKS Middle Order Struggles Amid IPL 2025 Season
Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' middle-order batsmen are underperforming in IPL 2025, with both teams striving for play-off spots. KKR has an average of 20.47 while PBKS averages 23.90. Despite standout performances from certain players, both teams face critical upcoming matches to qualify for the playoffs.
- Country:
- India
In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have faced significant challenges with their middle-order batting lineup. Both teams, currently contesting in their respective matches, are struggling with averages of 20.47 and 23.90 respectively, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Key player performances have been mixed. Angkrish Raghuvansi from PBKS has scored 197 runs at an impressive strike rate, whereas KKR's Venkatesh Iyer has yet to reach similar heights. Rinku Singh has amassed 133 runs, and Shashank Singh has shown potential with 158 runs, but KKR needs to clinch five wins in their remaining matches to secure a playoff berth.
The upcoming clash between KKR and PBKS is crucial, as both teams seek to advance in the tournament standings. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, must shift momentum at Eden Gardens to improve their seventh-place position, while PBKS sits in fifth place, needing only three wins for a playoff spot. The match is pivotal for both teams' chances in the IPL 2025 season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ellyse Perry Joins Hampshire: A Game-Changer in Women's Cricket
Cricket Gaming Revolution: Royal Challenge Drives Esports at Mumbai Comic Con
Ben Stokes' White-Ball Future Uncertain Amid England's Test Cricket Focus
Sunrisers Hyderabad Aim for IPL Turnaround Against Punjab Kings
ICC to Reconsider Two-Ball Rule in ODI Cricket for Fair Play