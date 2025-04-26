Marc Marquez Triumphs in Spanish GP Sprint

In a spectacular display of skill, Ducati's Marc Marquez triumphed once again in the Spanish Grand Prix sprint race, maintaining his faultless record for the season. The event took an unexpected turn when Yamaha's polesitter, Fabio Quartararo, succumbed to a lap two crash.

Marc's sibling, Alex Marquez, representing Gresini Racing, secured the second spot for the fifth consecutive sprint. Meanwhile, Marquez's Ducati teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, clinched third place.

With this victory, Marc Marquez has strengthened his position in the MotoGP riders' standings, now leading his brother Alex by 20 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)