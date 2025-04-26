Left Menu

Marc Marquez Triumphs in Spanish GP Sprint

Marc Marquez secured another sprint victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, continuing his unbeaten streak this season. The race saw Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo crash early, with Alex Marquez finishing second and Francesco Bagnaia third. Marc now leads the MotoGP standings with a 20-point advantage over his brother Alex.

Marc Marquez

In a spectacular display of skill, Ducati's Marc Marquez triumphed once again in the Spanish Grand Prix sprint race, maintaining his faultless record for the season. The event took an unexpected turn when Yamaha's polesitter, Fabio Quartararo, succumbed to a lap two crash.

Marc's sibling, Alex Marquez, representing Gresini Racing, secured the second spot for the fifth consecutive sprint. Meanwhile, Marquez's Ducati teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, clinched third place.

With this victory, Marc Marquez has strengthened his position in the MotoGP riders' standings, now leading his brother Alex by 20 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

