Wrexham Poised for Historic Leap in English Soccer

Wrexham is poised for a significant milestone in its storied history, needing just one victory to secure promotion to the Championship. This follows Leyton Orient's win over Wycombe, which eliminated one hurdle in Wrexham's path to success.

As the club gears up for its decisive game against Charlton, fans and owners alike are eagerly anticipating what would be Wrexham's third consecutive promotion, a remarkable feat since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney assumed ownership in 2021.

Currently second in League One standings, Wrexham's promotion could still be achieved through playoffs if they fail to clinch the required win. Wycombe sits closely behind, but today's game offers Wrexham the chance to bypass further challenges and elevate to the Championship, just below the prestigious Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)