Cricket Security Surge: Armed Patrols at Ashes Test

In response to heightened security concerns following the Bondi Beach terror attack, police equipped with long-armed rifles will patrol the final Ashes cricket test in Sydney. The increased security presence aims to reassure the public, although officials state there is no specific threat to the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 09:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unprecedented move, police equipped with long-armed rifles will be patrolling the final Ashes cricket test in Sydney, starting Sunday. This step marks a significant departure from usual security practices at Australian sporting events, prompted by the Bondi Beach terror attack.

Uniformed and mounted officers, alongside public order and riot squads, will oversee the sold-out game at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The escalated security comes just three weeks after a tragic incident at Bondi where two gunmen claimed 15 lives during a Hanukkah celebration.

Despite the increased visibility of armed officers, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon emphasized that there is no specific threat to public safety. The heightened presence is designed to provide reassurance while maintaining focus on preventing anti-social behavior. Seven people remain hospitalized from the Bondi incident, with Naveed Akram facing charges for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

