Controversy Erupts over VB-G RAM G Act in Telangana Assembly

BJP MLAs in Telangana criticized CPI legislator Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao for his remarks on PM Modi during a debate on the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced MGNREGA. Speaker assured removal of any objectionable remarks. The Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Act and demanded the continuation of MGNREGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 09:11 IST
Controversy Erupts over VB-G RAM G Act in Telangana Assembly
BJP MLAs in Telangana have expressed strong disapproval towards CPI legislator Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Assembly's debate concerning the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced the longstanding MGNREGA.

Rao criticized the BJP and NDA government's decision to eliminate Mahatma Gandhi's name from the new rural employment law, sparking outrage among BJP members. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar assured the House that any objectionable comments would be reviewed and removed from the records.

Subsequent to the heated debate, the Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Central government's action of replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act, urging the retention of the previous law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

