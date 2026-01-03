Controversy Erupts over VB-G RAM G Act in Telangana Assembly

BJP MLAs in Telangana have expressed strong disapproval towards CPI legislator Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Assembly's debate concerning the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced the longstanding MGNREGA.

Rao criticized the BJP and NDA government's decision to eliminate Mahatma Gandhi's name from the new rural employment law, sparking outrage among BJP members. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar assured the House that any objectionable comments would be reviewed and removed from the records.

Subsequent to the heated debate, the Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Central government's action of replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act, urging the retention of the previous law.

(With inputs from agencies.)