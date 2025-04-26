Left Menu

The Genius Tactics of Virat Kohli: Mastering Spin in IPL

RCB's spin-bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan praises Virat Kohli's adaptability against spin bowling in the IPL. Despite prior critiques of his strike rate, Kohli has improved alongside RCB's performance. Malolan highlights Kohli's strategic thinking and passion for improvement, while also acknowledging the resurgence of anchor roles in the game.

Updated: 26-04-2025 19:55 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

RCB's spin-bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan hailed Virat Kohli's exceptional approach to tackling spin bowling in the IPL. Despite criticisms of Kohli's strike rate against spinners during the middle overs, Rangarajan defended the Indian cricket icon, citing the entire team's past performance issues.

Kohli's impressive batting stats this IPL season, with strike rates of 147.76 against pace and 140.57 against spin, showcase his strategic prowess. Malolan emphasizes that Kohli's experience and innate genius allow him to continually find ways to challenge and succeed against bowlers, without the need for excessive practice.

The resurgence of anchor roles on slower pitches this season has further allowed players like Kohli to excel. As RCB adopts a flexible batting strategy, the team focuses on adapting to conditions over relying strictly on anchored plays, reflecting on Kohli's aggressive and opportunistic batting style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

