Rovanpera's Dominance Unshaken in Canary Islands Rally

Toyota's double world champion Kalle Rovanpera leads the Canary Islands rally with a significant 45.2-second advantage. Teammates Ogier and Evans trail behind with Toyota confidently holding the top four places. The rally marks its world championship debut, concluding on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 02:41 IST
Rovanpera

Toyota's reigning double world champion, Kalle Rovanpera, continues his commanding performance in the Canary Islands rally, securing 12 of the 13 stage wins so far. As the competition barrels towards its conclusion on Sunday, Rovanpera holds a substantial 45.2-second lead.

Starting the day with a 26.8-second edge over his French teammate Sébastien Ogier, Rovanpera extended his lead by winning six of Saturday's seven stages. Hyundai's Elfyn Evans managed to clinch the remaining stage. Ogier, an eight-time world champion, initially kept pace but eventually ceded additional time.

The rally, making its world championship debut, has seen Toyota dominate, with British driver Evans in third and Japan's Takamoto Katsuta in fourth. Meanwhile, Hyundai's Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux rose to fifth after team member Sami Pajari crashed out. The event wraps up on Sunday on the challenging asphalt terrains.

