Barcelona's Heroic Copa del Rey Triumph: A Night to Remember

Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick expressed immense pride in his team as they clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid to win the Copa del Rey. The drama unfolded in extra-time, securing the club's record-extending 32nd Spanish Cup title on Saturday night.

Flick encouraged his players to savor the moment despite the looming Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan. He highlighted the team's incredible fighting spirit and its significance to the club's fans and history in games like the Clasico. The victory was their third consecutive triumph over Real Madrid this season.

Under Flick's guidance, Barcelona remains undefeated domestically since December, topping LaLiga. The manager credited the positive environment and dedicated attitude of his players for their success, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus as they aim for potential treble glory.

