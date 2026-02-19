Left Menu

Afghanistan Clinches Victory in T20 World Cup Finale Against Canada

Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammed Nabi led Afghanistan to a significant 82-run victory over Canada in the T20 World Cup. Zadran's unbeaten 95 and Nabi's four wickets highlighted the match, as Afghanistan's superior performance dashed Canada's hopes in their final game, concluding the tournament with pride and competitive spirit.

Afghanistan Clinches Victory in T20 World Cup Finale Against Canada
Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 95-run performance and Mohammed Nabi's sensational bowling figures propelled Afghanistan to a commanding 82-run win over Canada, marking their exit from the T20 World Cup with a high. Zadran's batting brilliance saw Afghanistan post a formidable 200 for four after being put in to bat.

Canada's chase faltered quickly, with their captain Dilpreet Bajwa departing early for 13. Mohammad Nabi led the bowling attack, taking crucial wickets as Canada managed only a meager 118 for eight in reply. Notably, Afghanistan's spin duo tightened their grip to prevent any Canadian comeback.

The match offered a battle of pride as both sides were already out of the tournament. While Afghanistan's sharp batting and fielding outclassed Canada, the latter's dropped catches and inconsistent bowling were decisive in their defeat. Ultimately, Afghanistan seized the day, showcasing their competitive spirit in a finale that underscored their T20 capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

