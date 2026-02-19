Zimbabwe's Dramatic Victory Over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe celebrated a significant six-wicket win against Sri Lanka in their concluding Group B T20 World Cup encounter on Thursday. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a competitive 178 for 7, thanks to Pathum Nissanka's impressive 62 off 41 balls and a robust 44 from Pavan Rathnayake.

Chasing 179, Zimbabwe demonstrated remarkable prowess, with Brian Bennett scoring a pivotal 63 and captain Sikandar Raza contributing 45 runs, propelling the team to a successful chase of 182 for 4 in just 19.3 overs.

Key contributions from Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans with the ball set the stage for Zimbabwe's triumph. Both teams have advanced to the Super 8s of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)