Ibrahim Zadran's Unbeaten Show Fuels Afghanistan's Victory

Afghanistan achieved a competitive score of 200 for 4 against Canada in a T20 World Cup match, thanks to an impressive half-century by Ibrahim Zadran. Zadran's unbeaten 95, accompanied by Sediqullah Atal's 44, created a strong foundation for the team. This was Afghanistan's final match of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:50 IST
Ibrahim Zadran
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran ensured his team's commendable finish in their last T20 World Cup Group D encounter. Achieving an unbeaten 95 from 56 balls, Zadran's innings anchored Afghanistan to 200 for 4 against Canada.

Opening alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zadran set an aggressive tone for Afghanistan with a 47-run partnership. This effort was further bolstered by his 95-run stand with Sediqullah Atal, who contributed a solid 44 runs from just 32 balls.

The match marked a satisfying close for Afghanistan in the tournament, showcasing their potential and the brilliance of Zadran, whose innings was punctuated by seven boundaries and five towering sixes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

