Ibrahim Zadran's Unbeaten Show Fuels Afghanistan's Victory

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran ensured his team's commendable finish in their last T20 World Cup Group D encounter. Achieving an unbeaten 95 from 56 balls, Zadran's innings anchored Afghanistan to 200 for 4 against Canada.

Opening alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zadran set an aggressive tone for Afghanistan with a 47-run partnership. This effort was further bolstered by his 95-run stand with Sediqullah Atal, who contributed a solid 44 runs from just 32 balls.

The match marked a satisfying close for Afghanistan in the tournament, showcasing their potential and the brilliance of Zadran, whose innings was punctuated by seven boundaries and five towering sixes.

(With inputs from agencies.)