Karsten Warholm’s Surprising Hurdling Feat at Xiamen Diamond League

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 27-04-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 08:39 IST
Norwegian hurdling sensation Karsten Warholm astounded both the crowd and himself during his season debut at the Xiamen Diamond League, posting a remarkable new world best time of 33.05 seconds in the 300 meters hurdles—shaving two-tenths off his previous record.

Speaking from Egret Stadium, Warholm confessed, 'I was a little bit surprised over how easy my legs were feeling out of the last bend,' acknowledging that while the final stretch was tough, he managed to push through impressively. Despite the new milestone, Warholm's time awaits potential recognition by World Athletics as an official world record.

Looking ahead, Warholm aims to further challenge himself and boost the event's popularity when he races in Oslo's Bislett Games. With rivals like Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos in competition, Warholm remains focused on attaining even more accolades, including a possible fourth world title.

