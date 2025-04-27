Legendary Inter Milan Striker Jair da Costa Passes Away
Brazilian football legend Jair da Costa, part of the iconic Inter Milan team that won two European Cups in the 1960s, has died at 84. Known for his exceptional dribbling skills, da Costa also played in Brazil's 1962 World Cup-winning squad and had a brief career in Canada.
Brazil has lost one of its football greats. Jair da Costa, the legendary striker who played a pivotal role in Inter Milan's 1960s dominance, has died at 84 in Osasco, near Sao Paulo. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed his passing but did not provide further details.
Da Costa was a cornerstone of the Inter Milan squad that clinched its first two European Cups. Notably, he scored the decisive goal in the 1964 final against Benfica at the San Siro, securing his legacy among the club's legends. His contributions extended beyond Europe, as he was part of Brazil's 1962 World Cup-winning team.
After returning to Brazil post-Roma, he won the Sao Paulo state championship with Santos in 1973. Da Costa concluded his illustrious career in 1976 with Canada's Windsor Star. Revered for his dribbling prowess, he leaves a lasting impact on football history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Wins Silver in Thrilling Archery World Cup Showdown
Sassuolo Secures Serie A Return with Spezia's Draw
India Shines at Archery World Cup with Four Medals
Inter Milan's Thrilling Serie A Victory and Juventus' Champions League Push
FIFA Considers Playoff for Club World Cup Spot Following Club Leon Dispute