Legendary Inter Milan Striker Jair da Costa Passes Away

Brazil has lost one of its football greats. Jair da Costa, the legendary striker who played a pivotal role in Inter Milan's 1960s dominance, has died at 84 in Osasco, near Sao Paulo. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed his passing but did not provide further details.

Da Costa was a cornerstone of the Inter Milan squad that clinched its first two European Cups. Notably, he scored the decisive goal in the 1964 final against Benfica at the San Siro, securing his legacy among the club's legends. His contributions extended beyond Europe, as he was part of Brazil's 1962 World Cup-winning team.

After returning to Brazil post-Roma, he won the Sao Paulo state championship with Santos in 1973. Da Costa concluded his illustrious career in 1976 with Canada's Windsor Star. Revered for his dribbling prowess, he leaves a lasting impact on football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)