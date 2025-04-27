India Dominates Sri Lanka in Rain-Interrupted ODI

Opener Pratika Rawal starred in India's dominant nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a rain-curtailed Women's ODI, showcasing an unbeaten half-century. The match was part of a tri-series played on Sunday.

Rawal's composed innings, alongside Smriti Mandhana's 43, was pivotal as the duo forged a 54-run partnership. This set a foundation for a subsequent 95-run stand with Harleen Deol, who remained not out on 48, guiding India to chase down a 148-run target within 29.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's innings crumbled at 147 in 38.1 overs, with top contributors Hasini Perera and Kavisha Dilhari failing to capitalize on starts. For India, Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with 3/31, supported by Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)