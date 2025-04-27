Indian Women Triumph in Rain-Interrupted ODI Against Sri Lanka

In a rain-interrupted Women's ODI Tri-Series match, the Indian cricket team secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, batting first, managed to post a modest total of 147 runs in 38.1 overs, with Hasini Perera top-scoring with 30 runs. The Indian bowlers, led by Sneh Rana's three wickets, put up a disciplined performance.

Chasing the target, India reached 149 for 1 in just 29.4 overs, largely due to Smriti Mandhana's 43 and an unbeaten 50 by Pratika Rawal. The victory cements India's position in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)