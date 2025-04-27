Left Menu

Indian Women Triumph in Rain-Interrupted ODI Against Sri Lanka

In a rain-shortened Women's ODI Tri-Series match, India defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 147 in 38.1 overs. India chased down the target comfortably, led by Smriti Mandhana's 43 and Pratika Rawal's unbeaten 50, achieving the target at 149 for 1 in 29.4 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a rain-interrupted Women's ODI Tri-Series match, the Indian cricket team secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, batting first, managed to post a modest total of 147 runs in 38.1 overs, with Hasini Perera top-scoring with 30 runs. The Indian bowlers, led by Sneh Rana's three wickets, put up a disciplined performance.

Chasing the target, India reached 149 for 1 in just 29.4 overs, largely due to Smriti Mandhana's 43 and an unbeaten 50 by Pratika Rawal. The victory cements India's position in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

