India Falters in Sudirman Cup Opener Against Denmark
India faced a challenging start in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals, losing 1-4 to Denmark. Despite missing top players, Denmark outperformed India, with key failures from PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy. The team now faces Indonesia amidst setbacks from absent players and previous underperformances.
India's bench strength was put to the test and found wanting as they suffered a 1-4 defeat to Denmark in the opening Group D match at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals on Sunday.
Hopes for qualification took a hit as star players PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy failed to win their singles matches. Although Denmark played without stars Viktor Axelsen and Mia Blichfeldt, they still dominated the Indian squad.
India must now rally to face a tough Indonesian team later this week, amid challenges of missing key doubles pairs that impacted their performance in this prestigious event.
