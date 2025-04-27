Alex Marquez Triumphs in Thrilling Spanish MotoGP Win

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez seized his maiden MotoGP win at the Spanish Grand Prix, a victory which propelled him past his brother Marc into the championship lead.

The home-grown win delighted more than 100,000 spectators, as Marquez celebrated a dream outcome with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completing the podium.

In a memorable race punctuated by Marc Marquez's early crash, Alex Marquez, enjoying his 29th birthday, showcased strategic acumen, ultimately distancing himself from competitors to a memorable win. The event marked a milestone as the Marquez brothers became the first to both win in MotoGP.

