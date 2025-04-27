Left Menu

Alex Marquez Triumphs in Thrilling Spanish MotoGP Win

Alex Marquez achieved his first MotoGP victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, overtaking his brother Marc to lead the championship. The race saw him claim a memorable victory on home soil, thrilling over 100,000 fans, alongside podium finishes for Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

Updated: 27-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez seized his maiden MotoGP win at the Spanish Grand Prix, a victory which propelled him past his brother Marc into the championship lead.

The home-grown win delighted more than 100,000 spectators, as Marquez celebrated a dream outcome with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completing the podium.

In a memorable race punctuated by Marc Marquez's early crash, Alex Marquez, enjoying his 29th birthday, showcased strategic acumen, ultimately distancing himself from competitors to a memorable win. The event marked a milestone as the Marquez brothers became the first to both win in MotoGP.

