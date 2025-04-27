Left Menu

German Federation Backs Kane's Yellow Card Decision Amid Bundesliga Title Race

Harry Kane's suspension from Bayern Munich's key match against Leipzig sparks debate after he received a fifth yellow card. Despite criticisms, the German Soccer Federation upholds the referee's decision as regulations were followed. Kane's suspension impacts Bayern's Bundesliga title chances, contingent on Leipzig's result and Leverkusen's performance.

In a controversial turn of events, the German soccer federation has upheld the yellow card issued to Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, which rules him out of their critical match against Leipzig next weekend.

Kane's booking came during Bayern's commanding 3-0 victory over Mainz when he held onto the ball post-foul. It marked his fifth yellow card of the season, automatically barring him from the upcoming clash that could decide the Bundesliga title.

Amid Kane's criticism of the referee's decision, federation official Marco Fritz defended the call as being in strict accordance with the rules, emphasizing the uniformity of regulations regardless of a player's cumulative bookings across the season.

