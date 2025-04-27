Mayank Yadav's Resurgence in the IPL: A Journey of Speed and Resilience

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan expressed confidence on Sunday that Mayank Yadav, an express pacer with the Lucknow Super Giants, will see improvements in his bowling speed as he gains more match experience in the IPL.

Mayank Yadav, who returned to the game after a lengthy injury break, struggled with back and toe issues since his India debut last year. On Sunday, he delivered figures of 4-0-40-2, dismissing key players Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, though his speed dropped from the previous highs of 150-155 kmph to about 140 kmph.

Zaheer Khan indicated that the team was careful with Yadav's return, ensuring a nurturing environment for his recovery. In collaboration with the National Cricket Academy, LSG maintains a structured plan for Yadav's rehabilitation. Khan is hopeful that Yadav's form will continue to develop with strategic breaks aiding his progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)