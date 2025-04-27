Liverpool secured a commanding second Premier League title after establishing an unassailable 15-point lead. Central to this success was the outstanding performance of Mohamed Salah, whose goal-scoring prowess has brought him close to matching Thierry Henry's record of four Golden Boot awards.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai emerged as a pivotal force in the midfield, known for his exceptional work rate and ability to influence the game both defensively and offensively. Under the guidance of manager Arne Slot, Szoboszlai has seen a notable transformation in his playstyle, further boosting the team's performance.

Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk also significantly contributed to Liverpool's winning streak, with Gravenberch strengthening the midfield defense and Van Dijk ensuring solidity at the back, playing every minute this season. Their efforts culminated in securing the title with the league's second-best defensive record.

