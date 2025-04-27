Left Menu

Krunal Pandya's Heroics Lead RCB to Thrilling Victory

Krunal Pandya scored a blistering 73 not out, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash. Despite KL Rahul's top score for DC, Bangalore successfully chased down 162, with Virat Kohli and Tim David offering significant support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:21 IST
Krunal Pandya's Heroics Lead RCB to Thrilling Victory
Krunal Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

Krunal Pandya's explosive 73 not out guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a convincing six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL match held on Sunday. Despite early challenges, RCB successfully pursued the target of 162 in 18.3 overs.

Delhi Capitals, after electing to bat first, faced regular setbacks with KL Rahul top-scoring with a 39-ball 41. Tristan Stubbs added crucial runs towards the end, helping DC set a competitive score.

Royal Challengers responded with strong performances from Virat Kohli, who scored 51, and a short but impactful knock by Tim David. DC's Axar Patel took two wickets, yet RCB's formidable batting lineup prevailed, securing the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025