Krunal Pandya's Heroics Lead RCB to Thrilling Victory
Krunal Pandya scored a blistering 73 not out, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash. Despite KL Rahul's top score for DC, Bangalore successfully chased down 162, with Virat Kohli and Tim David offering significant support.
- Country:
- India
Krunal Pandya's explosive 73 not out guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a convincing six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL match held on Sunday. Despite early challenges, RCB successfully pursued the target of 162 in 18.3 overs.
Delhi Capitals, after electing to bat first, faced regular setbacks with KL Rahul top-scoring with a 39-ball 41. Tristan Stubbs added crucial runs towards the end, helping DC set a competitive score.
Royal Challengers responded with strong performances from Virat Kohli, who scored 51, and a short but impactful knock by Tim David. DC's Axar Patel took two wickets, yet RCB's formidable batting lineup prevailed, securing the win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli Invests in Agilitas: A New Era in Global Sportswear
Delhi Capitals Struggle in Intense Matchup
Mumbai Indians Triumph Over Delhi Capitals with Bizarre Finish
Virat Kohli Leads Royal Challengers to Victory
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their Indian Premier League match.