Krunal Pandya's Heroics Lead RCB to Thrilling Victory

Krunal Pandya's explosive 73 not out guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a convincing six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL match held on Sunday. Despite early challenges, RCB successfully pursued the target of 162 in 18.3 overs.

Delhi Capitals, after electing to bat first, faced regular setbacks with KL Rahul top-scoring with a 39-ball 41. Tristan Stubbs added crucial runs towards the end, helping DC set a competitive score.

Royal Challengers responded with strong performances from Virat Kohli, who scored 51, and a short but impactful knock by Tim David. DC's Axar Patel took two wickets, yet RCB's formidable batting lineup prevailed, securing the win.

