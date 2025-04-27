Virat Kohli's Strategy Boosts RCB to IPL Triumph

Virat Kohli delivered an impressive performance on Sunday, emphasizing his focus on analyzing conditions and rotating the strike. His strategic approach led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, placing them at the top of the IPL table.

Chasing a target of 163, RCB initially stumbled at 26 for 3, but Kohli (51) and Krunal Pandya (73 not out) built a vital 119-run partnership to secure the win in 18.3 overs, maintaining an unbeaten streak in away matches. Kohli underscored the significance of partnerships in dominating bowlers effectively.

Krunal's performance alongside Kohli was instrumental, marking his first fifty since 2016. Kohli praised the efforts of his teammates, including finishers like Tim David, who played a brief, explosive inning. RCB's bowlers, notably Hazlewood and Bhuvi, were crucial, showcasing their world-class capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)