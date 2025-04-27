Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Strategy Boosts RCB to IPL Triumph

Virat Kohli showcased his batting expertise as he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory over Delhi Capitals, chasing down 163 with strategic batting. Partnerships with Krunal Pandya and later contributions from Tim David were pivotal, while Kohli praised his teammates' roles in the successful chase.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:56 IST
Virat Kohli delivered an impressive performance on Sunday, emphasizing his focus on analyzing conditions and rotating the strike. His strategic approach led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, placing them at the top of the IPL table.

Chasing a target of 163, RCB initially stumbled at 26 for 3, but Kohli (51) and Krunal Pandya (73 not out) built a vital 119-run partnership to secure the win in 18.3 overs, maintaining an unbeaten streak in away matches. Kohli underscored the significance of partnerships in dominating bowlers effectively.

Krunal's performance alongside Kohli was instrumental, marking his first fifty since 2016. Kohli praised the efforts of his teammates, including finishers like Tim David, who played a brief, explosive inning. RCB's bowlers, notably Hazlewood and Bhuvi, were crucial, showcasing their world-class capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

