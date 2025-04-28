Saudi Clubs Dominate Asian Champions League with Star-studded Squads

Saudi Arabian clubs, led by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, have taken control of the Asian Champions League, with only Kawasaki Frontale from Japan remaining in contention among non-Saudi teams. The semifinals promise intense matches as Al-Nassr faces Kawasaki Frontale, and Al-Hilal meets Al-Ahli in Jeddah.

The dominance is attributed to significant investments, with Saudi clubs spending nearly $1 billion during the summer transfer window to bring in international stars. Al-Nassr delivered a decisive 4-1 victory over Yokohama F.Marinos, with Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Jhon Duran scoring.

As Al-Hilal prepares to face Al-Ahli, the stage is set for another gripping encounter. Coach Matthias Jaissle urges Al-Ahli players to focus on fitness and performance, recognizing the challenge posed by Al-Hilal. Both clubs are vying for a coveted spot in the final on May 3.

