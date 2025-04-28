Virat Kohli's Masterclass in Building Partnerships: A T20 Reminder

Virat Kohli, with his masterful innings, highlighted the ongoing importance of forming solid partnerships in Twenty20 cricket. In a thrilling match, Kohli's strategic play of 51 runs and Krunal Pandya's dazzling 73 led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory against Delhi Capitals.

The 119-run stand for the fourth wicket illustrated the value of measured aggression and strike rotation over merely explosive batting. After the match, Kohli emphasized the significance of adapting to the game's pace and conditions, especially after the team's seventh win of the season.

Kohli, scoring his sixth half-century of the season, continues to display his calculated approach to chasing, adjusting his tactics as per the game's demands. With a crucial victory secured, Bengaluru eyes their upcoming clash against Chennai Super Kings on home soil.

