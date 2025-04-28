India's Boxing Triumph: A Future in the Ring

In an electrifying showcase of talent, India has once again demonstrated its dominance at the Junior Asian Championships with seven additional boxers, including six women, advancing to the U-17 finals.

The Indian contingent has already amassed 43 medals, indicating a strong performance with 21 fighters poised to compete for the gold in both U-15 and U-17 categories.

Ahaana Sharma led the charge with a stunning knockout victory over Kyrgyzstan's Akmaral Amantaieva, while Khushi Chand, Jannat, Simranjeet Kaur, Harsika, and Anshika also reached the finals. In the men's U-17 category, Devansh showcased composure with a convincing win over Vietnam's Nguyen Trong Tien.

This tournament is the first event spearheaded by Asian Boxing, proudly supported by the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly-formed World Boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)