India's Boxing Triumph: A Future in the Ring

India excels at the Junior Asian Championships as seven more boxers, including six women, advance to the U-17 finals. Ahaana Sharma, among the prominent performers, secured a knockout victory. With 43 medals already clinched, the Indian team looks poised for further success as they eye gold in the finals.

Amman | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In an electrifying showcase of talent, India has once again demonstrated its dominance at the Junior Asian Championships with seven additional boxers, including six women, advancing to the U-17 finals.

The Indian contingent has already amassed 43 medals, indicating a strong performance with 21 fighters poised to compete for the gold in both U-15 and U-17 categories.

Ahaana Sharma led the charge with a stunning knockout victory over Kyrgyzstan's Akmaral Amantaieva, while Khushi Chand, Jannat, Simranjeet Kaur, Harsika, and Anshika also reached the finals. In the men's U-17 category, Devansh showcased composure with a convincing win over Vietnam's Nguyen Trong Tien.

This tournament is the first event spearheaded by Asian Boxing, proudly supported by the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly-formed World Boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

