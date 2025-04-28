East Asian Resilience: Kawasaki Frontale's Journey to the Asian Champions League Semis

Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe has a point to prove. As his team advances to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite, Hasebe is determined to show that east Asian teams can stand toe-to-toe with their affluent Saudi counterparts.

The J-League squad clinched their spot in the semi-finals after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over Qatar's Al-Sadd. This sets the stage for a high-stakes match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Notably, Kawasaki Frontale is the sole representative from the east, with other teams like Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal from the Saudi Pro League also still in contention.

Hasebe noted the significance of this moment for the club, especially since Kawasaki has reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history after past quarter-final showings. With a limited preparation time compared to Al-Nassr, the upcoming match poses a daunting challenge, but one that Kawasaki is prepared to tackle.

