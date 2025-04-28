East Asian Resilience: Kawasaki Frontale's Journey to the Asian Champions League Semis
Kawasaki Frontale's head coach, Shigetoshi Hasebe, is set on proving that east Asian football teams can rival their wealthier Saudi counterparts. Kawasaki made it to the Asian Champions League semi-finals by defeating Qatar's Al-Sadd and will face Al-Nassr, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. It's a historic moment for the Japanese club.
Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe has a point to prove. As his team advances to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite, Hasebe is determined to show that east Asian teams can stand toe-to-toe with their affluent Saudi counterparts.
The J-League squad clinched their spot in the semi-finals after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over Qatar's Al-Sadd. This sets the stage for a high-stakes match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Notably, Kawasaki Frontale is the sole representative from the east, with other teams like Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal from the Saudi Pro League also still in contention.
Hasebe noted the significance of this moment for the club, especially since Kawasaki has reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history after past quarter-final showings. With a limited preparation time compared to Al-Nassr, the upcoming match poses a daunting challenge, but one that Kawasaki is prepared to tackle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
