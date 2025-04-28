Left Menu

East Asian Resilience: Kawasaki Frontale's Journey to the Asian Champions League Semis

Kawasaki Frontale's head coach, Shigetoshi Hasebe, is set on proving that east Asian football teams can rival their wealthier Saudi counterparts. Kawasaki made it to the Asian Champions League semi-finals by defeating Qatar's Al-Sadd and will face Al-Nassr, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. It's a historic moment for the Japanese club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:55 IST
East Asian Resilience: Kawasaki Frontale's Journey to the Asian Champions League Semis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe has a point to prove. As his team advances to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite, Hasebe is determined to show that east Asian teams can stand toe-to-toe with their affluent Saudi counterparts.

The J-League squad clinched their spot in the semi-finals after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over Qatar's Al-Sadd. This sets the stage for a high-stakes match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Notably, Kawasaki Frontale is the sole representative from the east, with other teams like Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal from the Saudi Pro League also still in contention.

Hasebe noted the significance of this moment for the club, especially since Kawasaki has reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history after past quarter-final showings. With a limited preparation time compared to Al-Nassr, the upcoming match poses a daunting challenge, but one that Kawasaki is prepared to tackle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025