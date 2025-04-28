Left Menu

Maharashtra Cricket Association Launches New Academy to Nurture Future Talent

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) plans to establish a cricket academy inspired by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Financial support will initially be provided to six district cricket associations. The academy will be named after Ajay Shirke, while Shubhangi Kulkarni and Kedar Jadhav receive prestigious awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:01 IST
Maharashtra Cricket Association Launches New Academy to Nurture Future Talent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Cricket Association is set to launch its own cricket academy, drawing inspiration from Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence. The MCA's president, Rohit Pawar, announced the initiation of the academy alongside the creation of 'regional centres' as a significant step in cricket development.

To kick off this initiative, the MCA will extend financial assistance worth Rs 75 lakhs each to six district cricket associations. This initial support will form a broader effort to aid other districts under the MCA's jurisdiction in the future.

The academy, honoring former MCA president Ajay Shirke, was announced during the MahaVandan MCA Awards 2025. At the event, former India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni received the MCA Lifetime Achievement Award, and former India player Kedar Jadhav was celebrated with the Legendary Cricketer Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025