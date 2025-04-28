Maharashtra Cricket Association Launches New Academy to Nurture Future Talent

The Maharashtra Cricket Association is set to launch its own cricket academy, drawing inspiration from Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence. The MCA's president, Rohit Pawar, announced the initiation of the academy alongside the creation of 'regional centres' as a significant step in cricket development.

To kick off this initiative, the MCA will extend financial assistance worth Rs 75 lakhs each to six district cricket associations. This initial support will form a broader effort to aid other districts under the MCA's jurisdiction in the future.

The academy, honoring former MCA president Ajay Shirke, was announced during the MahaVandan MCA Awards 2025. At the event, former India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni received the MCA Lifetime Achievement Award, and former India player Kedar Jadhav was celebrated with the Legendary Cricketer Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)