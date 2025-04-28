Taijul's Five-For Powers Bangladesh on Dominant Day

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam delivered a stellar performance, claiming an impressive 5-60, to put Bangladesh firmly in control against Zimbabwe on the first day of their second Test match. Initially, Zimbabwe's Sean Williams and Nick Welch gave Bangladesh a tough time, appearing dominant for much of the day's play.

However, Taijul's brilliance triggered a startling collapse that resulted in Zimbabwe losing seven wickets for just 55 runs, concluding the day at 227-9. Among Zimbabwe's batsmen, Williams scored a notable 67, and Welch achieved his second consecutive fifty with a knock of 54, their partnership yielding 90 runs for the third wicket.

The early sessions saw Zimbabwe exerting pressure as they sought to avoid a series defeat, having lost the first Test by three wickets. Yet, Taijul's relentless bowling, alongside crucial strikes from offspinner Nayeem Hasan, dramatically shifted the game's balance in favor of Bangladesh, leaving Zimbabwe reeling at the close of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)