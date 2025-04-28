Blackett and McGuigan: New Additions to England's Coaching Team for Tour

Lee Blackett and Byron McGuigan have been named as new additions to Steve Borthwick's England coaching roster for their forthcoming summer tour to Argentina and the United States, as announced by the Rugby Football Union this Monday.

Currently serving as the attack coach for Premiership leaders Bath, Blackett will replace Richard Wigglesworth, who is temporarily away on duty with The British & Irish Lions in Australia. Meanwhile, former Scotland winger McGuigan will serve alongside Joe El-Abd as assistant defence coach, augmenting his role at Sale Sharks with national responsibilities. England will be fielding a team minus a significant number of their expected Lions players and are set to face Argentina in La Plata and San Juan, followed by a match against the United States in Washington.

After the tour winds up, both Blackett and McGuigan are scheduled to resume their coaching duties at their respective clubs. "Touring to Argentina has been a consistent tradition during the Lions' tours," noted Borthwick. "This summer series not only continues that tradition but also gives Premiership coaches the exciting opportunity to experience the Test environment. Both Lee and Byron exhibit coaching philosophies that align with our playing style, promising to bring strength to our attacking and defensive strategies."

(With inputs from agencies.)