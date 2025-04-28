Gill's Glittering Knock: Powering Gujarat Titans to Victory

In a standout performance, Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans crafted an impressive 84 off just 50 balls, pushing his team to a formidable 209-for-4 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL contest on Monday. Gill's calculated aggression was highlighted by five fours and four sixes, notably forming a solid opening partnership of 93 with an adept Sai Sudharsan, who contributed 39 runs in 30 balls.

The Titans capitalized on the foundation laid by the openers, with Jos Buttler unleashing an explosive attack on the Royals' bowlers. Buttler, who remained unbeaten at 50 off 26 deliveries, exploited the lackluster bowling by clobbering four sixes and three boundaries, utilizing the opponents' pace to his advantage.

While Gill's innings featured intelligent handling of deliveries to maximize runs, his dismissal by Maheesh Theekshana did not halt the momentum. With strategic assistance from Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia, Buttler steered Gujarat Titans beyond the 200-run mark, highlighting Rajasthan Royals' inability to field a match-winning bowling lineup effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)