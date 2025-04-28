Left Menu

SSCB and Haryana Excel in Youth Boxing Nationals 2025

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana dominated the 2025 Youth National Boxing Championships. SSCB emerged victorious in the men's category, while Haryana triumphed in the women's division. The event also served as a qualifier for the upcoming Under-19 Asian Boxing Championship, highlighting India's boxing talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:55 IST
SSCB and Haryana Excel in Youth Boxing Nationals 2025
Services Sports Control Board after winning Team gold in Youth National Boxing Championships 2025 (Image: BFI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana asserted their dominance at the seventh Youth Men and Women National Boxing Championships 2025, held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida. SSCB clinched the team gold in the men's category, while Haryana captured the title in the women's.

Over the course of the event, which also served as a qualifier for the Under-19 Asian Boxing Championship 2025, a total of twenty boxers earned their spots. In the men's team category, SSCB demonstrated superiority, gathering six golds, one silver, and two bronze, while REC Limited and Haryana secured second and third places, respectively.

On the women's side, Haryana's impressive performance earned them the team gold with eight medals. Delhi finished a close second, and Rajasthan completed the podium. The championships spotlighted rising stars, suggesting a promising future for Indian boxing at the international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

