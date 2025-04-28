Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Young Prodigy Smashes Record in IPL Showdown

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history as the youngest Indian to score a century in the IPL, hitting 101 off 38 balls. Rajasthan Royals clinched victory over Gujarat Titans by eight wickets, chasing a target of 210. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 70 not out in the successful chase.

Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:04 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • India

In a historic performance, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the record for the fastest century by an Indian and became the youngest player in IPL history to hit a hundred as Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets on Monday.

Suryavanshi's explosive innings of 101 runs off just 38 balls, which included 11 sixes and seven fours, left cricket fans in awe as he crossed the milestone at the tender age of 14 years and 32 days.

Rajasthan Royals chased down the daunting target of 210 set by the Gujarat Titans, finishing with 212 for two in 15.5 overs, supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 70 off 40 balls. Previously, Shubman Gill's 84 and Jos Buttler's unbeaten 50 had helped Gujarat reach 209 for four.

(With inputs from agencies.)

