14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Fastest IPL Century Record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14, broke the record for the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL. Celebrated by BCA President Rakesh Tiwari, Vaibhav's 35-ball ton has boosted Rajasthan Royals' playoff hopes and marked the beginning of a remarkable cricketing journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:20 IST
Vaibhav Suryanvashi (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president, Rakesh Tiwari, has lauded young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi after he smashed the fastest century by an Indian in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tiwari praised the feat, calling it "nothing short of extraordinary," as the teenager etched his name in the record books with a dazzling 100 in just 35 balls.

Vaibhav's explosive innings featured seven fours and eleven sixes, injecting life into Rajasthan Royals' IPL playoff aspirations. Tiwari, who watched the match alongside the Rajasthan Royals chairman, expressed immense pride and confidence in Vaibhav's budding career. "Scoring the fastest century by an Indian at just 14 is inspiring," said Tiwari.

Vaibhav, hailed as a prodigy following his stellar 2024 season, continued to showcase his potential. In the IPL 2025, the teenage star built a solid 166-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, propelling Rajasthan Royals to an impressive total against Gujarat Titans. The youngest player in this year's IPL, Vaibhav's journey is deemed just beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

