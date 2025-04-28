RCB Soars to Record Sixth Consecutive Away Win
Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a historic sixth consecutive away victory in the IPL 2025, defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Superb performances from Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, and the bowling unit propelled RCB to the top of the standings, setting new records in the process.
Rajat Patidar spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in securing an impressive away victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. This win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium marked RCB's unprecedented sixth consecutive away triumph, advancing them to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 leaderboard.
Reflecting on the game, RCB's captain Patidar emphasized the significance of each match as they aim for a top-two finish, rather than merely qualifying for the playoffs. Despite early setbacks in the chase, Patidar praised the calculated innings of Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya.
Coach Andy Flower commended the strategic bowling changes made by the skipper, which allowed the experienced bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, along with Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, to restrict Delhi Capitals to their lowest total of the season. An outstanding 119-run partnership between Kohli and Pandya, the highest ever for the fourth or lower wicket against DC, sealed the win, marking another milestone in the tournament.
