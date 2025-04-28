Spotlight on Donnarumma: PSG's Star Keeper Faces Arsenal's Set-Piece Challenge

Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, is at the center of attention as he prepares to face Arsenal in the Champions League semifinal. Despite being lauded by PSG coach Luis Enrique as the world's best goalkeeper, Donnarumma's vulnerability on set pieces could pose a problem against Arsenal's specialist play.

The Italian keeper's lapse in dealing with high balls has been a recurring issue, highlighted by previous matches where his indecision led to missed opportunities against formidable opponents. His prowess in shot-stopping, however, remains unquestionable as demonstrated against Aston Villa and Liverpool.

As the teams prepare to meet in London, the spotlight will be on Donnarumma to overcome his set-piece difficulties and help PSG advance. Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, paired with Declan Rice's free kick skills, add layers of challenge, ensuring that every move will be scrutinized under intense pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)