Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Whiz Kid of IPL

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world on Monday by becoming the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket. His remarkable innings led the Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket triumph over Gujarat Titans during an Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.

Suryavanshi's aggressive batting dismantled Gujarat's bowling lineup as he slammed 11 sixes and seven fours, scoring 101 off just 38 balls. The feat was achieved in a mere 35 deliveries, marking the second-fastest century in IPL history and forming a critical 166-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Achieving an IPL hundred has always been a dream, and today it came true," said Suryavanshi. Commemorating his achievement, Yusuf Pathan congratulated the young prodigy for surpassing his previous Indian record of a 37-ball century. With a promising future ahead, Suryavanshi continues to represent India's Under-19 team.

