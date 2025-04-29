Left Menu

Max Purcell Faces 18-Month Ban for Anti-Doping Violation

Australian tennis player Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, has been handed an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping rules. This violation involved excessive vitamin IV infusions. His cooperation led to a reduced sanction. Purcell is barred from participating in ITIA events until mid-2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:10 IST
In a significant development in the tennis world, two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell is facing an 18-month suspension following a violation of anti-doping regulations, as announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old athlete from Australia admitted to the breach, which involved receiving intravenous vitamin infusions exceeding the permissible limit. Despite his initial claim of notifying the clinic about his professional athlete status, Purcell's cooperation with the investigation has resulted in a reduced sanction by 25%.

The ITIA, through its CEO Karen Moorhouse, emphasized the broader scope of anti-doping rules beyond mere substance use detection, underscoring the agency's commitment to maintaining a fair playing field. Purcell's suspension, which extends to June 2026, prohibits him from any tennis-related activities under ITIA jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

