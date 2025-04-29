Max Purcell Faces 18-Month Ban for Anti-Doping Violation

In a significant development in the tennis world, two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell is facing an 18-month suspension following a violation of anti-doping regulations, as announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old athlete from Australia admitted to the breach, which involved receiving intravenous vitamin infusions exceeding the permissible limit. Despite his initial claim of notifying the clinic about his professional athlete status, Purcell's cooperation with the investigation has resulted in a reduced sanction by 25%.

The ITIA, through its CEO Karen Moorhouse, emphasized the broader scope of anti-doping rules beyond mere substance use detection, underscoring the agency's commitment to maintaining a fair playing field. Purcell's suspension, which extends to June 2026, prohibits him from any tennis-related activities under ITIA jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)