Japan's Unstoppable Run: Dominates Sudirman Cup Quarter-finals

Japan secured a dominant 5-0 victory over France in the Sudirman Cup, advancing to the quarter-finals. Malaysia also progressed with a 4-1 win against Australia. Japan, eyeing their first title, demonstrated their strengths through their mixed doubles and singles matches, paving their path to the finals.

Updated: 29-04-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

In a commanding display, Japan swept France 5-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Sudirman Cup. This biennial mixed team event showcased Japan's prowess as their athletes, Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara, set the tone in mixed doubles, followed by victories from singles champions Koki Watanabe and women's world number four Akane Yamaguchi.

Japan, having been runners-up three times, is fiercely eyeing their first Sudirman title. The team solidified their position with another 5-0 triumph, emphasizing their superiority in doubles. Meanwhile, Malaysia also made strides towards their first crown by outplaying Australia 4-1, with notable performances across mixed doubles, singles, and men's doubles.

As the evening session unfolded, excitement surged with former champions Indonesia facing India, and Denmark clashing with England in Group D, setting the stage for intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

