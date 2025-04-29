Left Menu

Revolutionizing Athlete Rehab: India Unveils 'Return to Play' and Speed 2.0 Systems

The National Center for Sports Science and Research has launched the 'Return to Play' facility and Speed 2.0 Athlete Management System to innovate athlete rehabilitation and performance tracking in India. These initiatives aim to integrate technology with sports science, elevating the country's athletic ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:49 IST
On April 29, 2025, the National Center for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) achieved a significant breakthrough with the opening of its innovative 'Return to Play' facility. Inaugurated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, India's Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, this center is set to transform athlete rehabilitation.

The launch coincided with the debut of the Speed 2.0 Athlete Management System developed by Digital Darwin. The system has been implemented across all National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) throughout India, showcasing a robust digital platform aimed at enhancing athlete performance tracking.

Rahul Bajaj, co-founder of Digital Darwin, highlighted the potential of Speed 2.0 as a game-changer for sports tech in India, stressing its role in creating an open innovation system that benefits athletes nationwide. The initiatives signify NCSSR's dedication to merging state-of-the-art technology with research-backed sports science to bolster India's presence in the global athletic arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

