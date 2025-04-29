CSK's Desperate Bid to Revive IPL Hopes Against PBKS

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), five-time IPL champions, are facing a steep challenge as they continue their faltering season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. With their playoff dreams nearly dashed, CSK must secure a win to keep their fading hopes alive.

Trailing at the bottom of the standings with just two victories from nine games, CSK has struggled both home and away. Even the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership has not turned the tides for the team, as they continue to wrestle with ineffective combinations on the field.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acknowledged the team's difficulties with both bat and ball, especially in powerplay situations. Meanwhile, PBKS aim to consolidate their position in the league, being fifth in the standings with five wins. Key matchups like Shivam Dube against Yuzvendra Chahal will be pivotal to CSK's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)