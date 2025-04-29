Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 14-Year-Old Cricket Prodigy Lighting Up IPL

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy, has become the youngest centurion in T20 cricket, accomplishing this feat while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. His remarkable achievement, which included a 35-ball century, has drawn praise from cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an awe-inspiring display of talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world by becoming the youngest centurion in T20 history. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Suryavanshi smashed a 35-ball hundred, a spectacular feat that has left legends and fans equally impressed.

Cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh, were quick to acknowledge Suryavanshi's fearless approach and powerful batting. Tendulkar praised the young star's technique and composure, hailing his 101-run innings off just 38 balls as a testament to his prodigious talent.

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth and others have dubbed Suryavanshi the future of Indian cricket. As he continues to garner acclaim from around the globe, Suryavanshi's record-breaking century stands as a beacon of promise for the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

