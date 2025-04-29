Left Menu

14-Year-Old Cricketing Sensation: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in IPL

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lauded Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricketer, for becoming the youngest centurion in T20 cricket. Following his impressive performance for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, the state announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for his feat. Suryavanshi is hailed as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:31 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar has become the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket. His 101-run innings for the Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans included 11 sixes and seven fours, totaling 94 boundary runs.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar acknowledged the budding talent with a congratulatory message, announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh. Kumar expressed his pride in the young cricketer's performance, foreseeing a promising future for Suryavanshi in Indian cricket.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed the sentiment, praising Suryavanshi's determination. The state government's support, exemplified by the announced cash reward, highlights its encouragement for sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

