14-Year-Old Cricketing Sensation: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in IPL
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lauded Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricketer, for becoming the youngest centurion in T20 cricket. Following his impressive performance for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, the state announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for his feat. Suryavanshi is hailed as a rising star in Indian cricket.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking achievement, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar has become the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket. His 101-run innings for the Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans included 11 sixes and seven fours, totaling 94 boundary runs.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar acknowledged the budding talent with a congratulatory message, announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh. Kumar expressed his pride in the young cricketer's performance, foreseeing a promising future for Suryavanshi in Indian cricket.
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed the sentiment, praising Suryavanshi's determination. The state government's support, exemplified by the announced cash reward, highlights its encouragement for sports development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli's Century of Fifties: A Feat of Consistency in T20 Cricket
Delhi Capitals Aim to Rebound Against Struggling Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash
Delhi Capitals Aim to Rebound Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025
Nitish Rana: Ready to Bowl and Adapt for Rajasthan Royals' Success in IPL
Rajasthan Royals Shine Despite Wickets