14-Year-Old Cricketing Sensation: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in IPL

In a groundbreaking achievement, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar has become the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket. His 101-run innings for the Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans included 11 sixes and seven fours, totaling 94 boundary runs.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar acknowledged the budding talent with a congratulatory message, announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh. Kumar expressed his pride in the young cricketer's performance, foreseeing a promising future for Suryavanshi in Indian cricket.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed the sentiment, praising Suryavanshi's determination. The state government's support, exemplified by the announced cash reward, highlights its encouragement for sports development.

