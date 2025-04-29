Left Menu

I M Vijayan's Legacy: A Supernumerary Role for a Football Legend

The Kerala government has created a supernumerary post of Deputy Commandant in the Malabar Special Police Battalion for I M Vijayan in recognition of his contributions to Indian football. Vijayan, who is set to retire, currently serves as Assistant Commandant and has been honored with the Padma Shri.

The Kerala government recently announced the creation of a supernumerary post of Deputy Commandant in the Malabar Special Police Battalion for I M Vijayan, an Indian football icon.

This decision comes as Vijayan prepares for retirement, having served as Assistant Commandant. His notable contributions to sports and his role in elevating the state's image were key factors in this rare honor.

Vijayan, a recipient of the Padma Shri, also directs the Kerala Police Football team and chairs the technical committee of the All India Football Federation.

