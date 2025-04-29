I M Vijayan's Legacy: A Supernumerary Role for a Football Legend

The Kerala government recently announced the creation of a supernumerary post of Deputy Commandant in the Malabar Special Police Battalion for I M Vijayan, an Indian football icon.

This decision comes as Vijayan prepares for retirement, having served as Assistant Commandant. His notable contributions to sports and his role in elevating the state's image were key factors in this rare honor.

Vijayan, a recipient of the Padma Shri, also directs the Kerala Police Football team and chairs the technical committee of the All India Football Federation.

